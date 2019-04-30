Tourists swarm Kaghan Valley as road reopens

MANSEHRA: The tourists swarmed the scenic Kaghan valley soon after reopening of Kaghan-Naran section of Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road on Monday.

“We have reached Naran and want to move towards Babusar Top but the National Highway Authority would take another two to three weeks to clear this road for traffic,” Asima Shahzadi, a tourist said. With the reopening of the road the other day, the tourists started rushing here to enjoy snow scattered all around in the Naran, which is considered a commercial centre of Kaghan valley.

“One can witness snow all around in Naran town and the nearby mountains presenting a spectacular view to the visitors,” Shahzadi added. The machinery is yet to be moved to reopen Saiful Muluk Lake Road where a large number of tourists come to enjoy the resort.

“Once the Lake Road is cleared of heavy snow, the tourism activities would enhance as those coming here might visit the place,” Mohammad Adnan, a tourist from Lahore, said. The tourists, who rushed Naran, were enjoying a pleasant environment at the Kunhar Riverbank and preparing food for families. “The hoteliers have started receiving tourists for night stay from parts of the country after reopening of the road,” Ali Asghar, the manager of the PTDC hotel said.