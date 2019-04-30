IGP orders speedy redress of public complaints

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said the basic objective of police service is protection of citizens and maintaining rule of law.

Presiding over a meeting at Central Police Officer here on Monday, he warned that in case of any crimes or law and order situation, DPO of the relevant districts would be held responsible. Additional IG Internal Accountability Branch briefed the IGP about the initiatives for redressing the public complaints. He said the SP Complaints in all districts across Punjab were dealing with public issues. He said that during the first four months of current year, the SP addressed 7,500 complaints regarding case registration. In 1,317 cases, departmental action was taken against officials responsible. The IGP said that death in police custody, torture and fleeing from custody would not be tolerated. He said officers showing callous behaviour in investigation, misreporting or distortion of facts deserve no concession, and would be held accountable.