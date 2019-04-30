close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

IGP orders speedy redress of public complaints

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Captain (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan has said the basic objective of police service is protection of citizens and maintaining rule of law.

Presiding over a meeting at Central Police Officer here on Monday, he warned that in case of any crimes or law and order situation, DPO of the relevant districts would be held responsible. Additional IG Internal Accountability Branch briefed the IGP about the initiatives for redressing the public complaints. He said the SP Complaints in all districts across Punjab were dealing with public issues. He said that during the first four months of current year, the SP addressed 7,500 complaints regarding case registration. In 1,317 cases, departmental action was taken against officials responsible. The IGP said that death in police custody, torture and fleeing from custody would not be tolerated. He said officers showing callous behaviour in investigation, misreporting or distortion of facts deserve no concession, and would be held accountable.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan