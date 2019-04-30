close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
Farmer killed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Dacoits Monday killed a farmer and injured his son over resistance. The bandits shot dead Rana Shafqat and injured his son Rana Ali Raza when they put up resistance in Chak 351/GB. According to Rajana police, the bandits entered house of Rana Shaqat where he and his son offered resistance and bandits shot dead Shafqat and injured his son.

