Farmer killed

TOBA TEK SINGH: Dacoits Monday killed a farmer and injured his son over resistance. The bandits shot dead Rana Shafqat and injured his son Rana Ali Raza when they put up resistance in Chak 351/GB. According to Rajana police, the bandits entered house of Rana Shaqat where he and his son offered resistance and bandits shot dead Shafqat and injured his son.
