Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Dacoit killed by accomplices’ firing

National

April 30, 2019

MALAKWAL: A dacoit was killed by the firing of his accomplices at Hamza Town in the limits of Sadr police on Monday. Reportedly, three bandits entered a shop at Hamza Town and tried to loot its shopkeeper. Meanwhile, locals reached there and overpowered one of the dacoits. His accomplices shot dead the dacoit who was in custody of the locals. Police dispatched the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy and have registered a case.

