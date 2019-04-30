Dacoit killed by accomplices’ firing

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: A dacoit was killed by the firing of his accomplices at Hamza Town in the limits of Sadr police on Monday. Reportedly, three bandits entered a shop at Hamza Town and tried to loot its shopkeeper. Meanwhile, locals reached there and overpowered one of the dacoits. His accomplices shot dead the dacoit who was in custody of the locals. Police dispatched the body to DHQ hospital for autopsy and have registered a case.
