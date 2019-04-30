Top cops attend farewell party for inspector

LAHORE: A farewell ceremony was held at the DIG Operations Lahore office Monday on the retirement of Inspector Ishfaq Ahmad Malik of Security Branch. SSP Operations Lahore Captain Mustansar Feroze (retd), SSP Traffic Captain Liaqat Ali Malik (retd), SP Security Faisal Shehzad, SP VVIP Security Mansoor Qamar and staff of all related branches attended the ceremony. DIG Operations Lahore presented a shield to Inspector Ishfaq Ahmad Malik in recognition of his services which he rendered for the police department and public. DIG Operations lauded the performance of retired Inspector Ishfaq Ahmad and said police job is a lifestyle as each and every policeman gives most of his time to his country, performing duties mostly in untoward situations even missing his domestic obligations. It is an honour for a police officer when he spends his professional career with honesty, dignity and pride, he added. Police officers and officials are one family and we ensure keeping in touch with our retired colleagues and look after their welfare.