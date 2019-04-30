Capt Ahmad Mubeen (retd) & SSP Zahid Gondal Shuhada T-20 Cup begins

LAHORE: SSP Operations Lahore Capt Mustansar Feroze (retd) has said different sports including cricket play a vital role in boosting energy of police officers and officials after their hectic job routines. Lahore Police will promote and encourage such healthy activities in collaboration with the private sector. He said this while addressing the participants of inaugural ceremony of Capt Ahmad Mubeen (retd) & SSP Zahid Gindal Shuhada T-20 Cricket Cup at the cricket ground of the Punjab University New Campus Monday. SSP Operations Lahore was the chief guest on the occasion. Shuhada T-20 Cricket Cup is being held under the supervision of SP Headquarters Syed Karar Hussain Shah in collaboration with the Punjab University. As many as five teams including CCPO Lahore, Anti-Riots Force, City Traffic Police, Dolphin’s Squad and Elite Force are participating in the tournament.