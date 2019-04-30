close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Cleric arrested for raping student

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal police Monday claimed to have arrested a cleric who allegedly raped his 13-year-old girl student in Chak 672/13/GB. Umair, a brother of the victim girl, told police that his sister visited Qari Attiqur Rehman to learn the Holy Quran with other children where the cleric raped her. He said when her condition deteriorated he took her to Toba DHQ hospital with an accomplice Bilqees Bibi. The accused told doctors that she was their daughter and received injuries in an accident. But, the doctors suspected and called police and got them arrested.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan