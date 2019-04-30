Cleric arrested for raping student

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal police Monday claimed to have arrested a cleric who allegedly raped his 13-year-old girl student in Chak 672/13/GB. Umair, a brother of the victim girl, told police that his sister visited Qari Attiqur Rehman to learn the Holy Quran with other children where the cleric raped her. He said when her condition deteriorated he took her to Toba DHQ hospital with an accomplice Bilqees Bibi. The accused told doctors that she was their daughter and received injuries in an accident. But, the doctors suspected and called police and got them arrested.