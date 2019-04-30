Fertilizer sector awaits Rs19.215b subsidy from Centre for three years

MULTAN: The Centre has not paid Rs 19.215 billion subsidy to the fertilizer sector for the last three years, official documents reveal.

According to the Ministry of National Food, Security and Research, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government in the Centre had introduced subsidised fertilizer schemes in 2015/16 and 2017/18 to ensure the provision of cheap fertilizers to peasants in Kharif and Rabi crop seasons to minimise the cost of production.

The Federal Finance Division had communicated it to the fertilizer sector and notified the provision of fertilizers on subsidised rates to farmers while the federal government would disburse the subsidy amount to the fertilizer sector subsequently. The fertilizer sector provided subsidised fertilizers to farmers, but it has still been waiting for the subsidy amount.

The summary of the fertilizer subsidy scheme 2015/16 says the last PML-N government had announced subsidy of Rs 300 per bag on DAP. The government had announced payment of subsidy to importers and manufacturers on the basis of sales and sales tax returns. A sum of Rs 432 million is still outstanding in 2015/16 subsidy scheme.

The notification vide F No. 1-11/2012/DFSC-II/Fertilizer dated August 23, 2016, notified a subsidy of Rs 156 per bag on urea and Rs 300 per bag on DAP and varying amounts on other fertilizers in the 2016/17 subsidy scheme. It notified disbursement of subsidy on the basis of sales tax invoices and returns submitted to the FBR. The subsidy was to be shared by the federal and provincial governments on a 50-50 basis. Only the Punjab had diligently verified the substantial amount of subsidy while the rest of the three provinces had not fully endorsed the scheme and declined to verify sales in respective jurisdictions, thus leading to withholding of Rs 11.693 billion on account of subsidy claims. Under the revised scheme, subsidy was reduced to Rs 100 per bag in the subsidy scheme 2017/18. The procedure of payment was simplified for disbursement of subsidy on the basis of GST invoices and returns, through a notification issued by Ministry of Finance vide No. 15(4) (FC/2015 dated August 7, 2017, authorising payments on a 80-20 per cent basis. Total Rs 7.9 billion is still outstanding in the subsidy scheme.

The Punjab government has planned sowing the cotton crop over 5.2 million acres in Kharif season 2019/2020 to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan’s target of 15 million bales. The Punjab produces a lion’s share of cotton, which needs fertilizer in bulk, but the fertilizer sector is reluctant to give fertilizers on the subsidised rate as it has still not received the outstanding amount of subsidy from the Centre. The PTI government has refused to encourage any type of fertilizer subsidy scheme in 2019/20 and left the matter to the discretion of provinces as agriculture is a provincial subject under the 18th Amendment, says a Punjab Agriculture Department official on condition of anonymity.

Kisan Committee president Malik Iqbal says the Punjab government has launched a cash voucher scheme 2019/20 for farmers. The government has announced subsidy of Rs 200 to Rs 500 on each bag of selected fertilizers, including DAP, nitrogen phosphorus, potassium and sulphate. He is of the view that the urea fertilizer is a key component in crop maturity and growth but the government has not included it in the subsidy package. Farmers would submit that cash voucher number after scratching to a designated number via SMS for delivery of subsidy directly to their bank accounts, he added. The Kisan Committee president claims that the fertilizer sector has shown reluctance in putting cash vouchers in fertilizer bags.