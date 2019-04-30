Ready to normalise relations withS Arabia: Iran envoy

ISLAMABAD: Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost said on Monday that his country was prepared to cooperate in any efforts for normalisation of their relations with Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador said during a meeting of the Pakistan-Iran Parliamentary Friendship Group, which met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of its convener Senator Lt Gen (R) Abdul Qayyum. Senators, who participated in the discussion, included Waleed Iqbal, PTI; Syed Muhammad Ali Shah Jamote, PPP and Sajjad Hussain Turi. The meeting was also attended by the Iranian Ambassador Mehdi Honardoost and Dr Eijaz, Additional Secretary of the Foreign Office. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recent visit to Iran was appreciated. Iranian ambassador lauded Senator Abdul Qayyum’s desire for Muslim unity and said Iran was fully ready to cooperate in any effort for normalisation of their relations with Saudi Arabia, says a statement issued at the end of the meeting, by the Senate Secretariat.