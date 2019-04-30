FBR acts against oil company for ‘Rs4b tax evasion’

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched legal proceedings against a leading oil marketing company (OMC) for evading sales tax to the tune of Rs4 billion.

In the first phase the FBR suspended the sales tax registration of M/s. Hascol Petroleum Limited to launch legal action for fraud of suppressing huge amount of sales, said an official notice issued on Monday.

According to the notice issued by Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) Karachi, the OMC had concealed and evaded sales tax amounting to Rs3.69 billion and further tax amounting to Rs280 million. “Therefore, the company is being charged with contravention under provisions of Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Rs3.97 billion is recoverable along with default surcharge and penalty,” the notice revealed.

The Zone – III of the LTU Karachi detected that Hasclo Petroleum Limited had committed tax fraud by issuing self-invoices and understanding the tax liability resulting into concealment of sales tax amount to Rs3.97 billion.

Scrutiny of record / data for the period July 2016 to December 2018 in sales tax returns revealed that the OMC had declared self sales by issuing flying invoices to conceal the further tax on supplies of lubricants and other related items.

The unit said that the sales tax returns for the period July 2018 to March 2019 as against July 2017 to March 2018 revealed anomalies that the purchases of the company increased by 15 percent and sales increased by 5 percent.

The detail shows that the total purchases have increased by 15 percent for the period July 2018 to March 19 as compared to corresponding period of the last year. However, total sales have only increased at 5 percent for the same period.

“If the purchases were increased at 15 percent then supplies were required to be increased with 15 percent as well,” the unit said, adding that this trend shows that company was evading supplies by accumulating into carry forward of input tax which resulted in short payment of sales tax. The commission of Zone-III of LTU Karachi using powers under Sales Tax Act 1990 suspended the registration of M/s. Hascol Petroleum Limited with immediate effect till finalization of the proceedings.

Furthermore, the taxpayer will be considered as non-active taxpayer. LTU Karachi sources said that the status of non-active taxpayer barred the company from undertaking any business activity.

The sources said that the unit had issued notices for recovery of evaded amount. In case the taxpayer fails to pay the amount then the unit may resort to freezing bank accounts and sale of property to recover the amount.

The sources further said that the sales tax laws also empowered the tax authorities to arrest chief executive officers and directors of a company for committing fraud. An official of the OMC told The News there is some misunderstanding behind the FBR action, adding the company would defend its position.