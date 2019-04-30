MYC for unified Muslim world strategy on profane caricatures

LAHORE: Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC) has demanded the Muslim world to evolve a common line of action to stop a profane caricatures contest in the Netherlands.

A meeting of MYC at Mansoora chaired by its Secretary General Liaqat Baloch also suggested convening an emergency meeting of OIC to take immediate steps in this direction. Liaqat Baloch said that the entire Ummah should rise to protect the sanctity of the Holy Prophet and the Muslim rulers should go to any length to prevent the caricatures. He stressed upon the government to take practical steps in this direction by expelling the Netherlands envoy from the country and withdrawing the Pakistan ambassador from it.

The meeting decided to hold conferences and seminars titled “Tahafuz e Namoos e Risalat”, all over the country. Ulema and Khatibs, in their Friday sermons and addresses on Aug. 31 would speak on the sanctity of the Holy Prophet and on September 7, protest demonstrations would be held in major cities against the panned caricatures. Liaqat Baloch said United Nations and the countries involved in the contest should be given a clear warning of a total boycott and snapping trade and diplomatic ties. He said that the Muslim world would be justified to use military force to stop the contests because the one and a half billion Muslims on the earth were ready to lay down their lives for the dignity and sanctity of their beloved Prophet.

Liaqat Baloch pointed out that there was a grave concern in the religious parties in regard to the law relating to the Khatme Nubuwwat and the root cause of the was the steps adopted to include Qadyanis in the lists of the Muslim voters. He demanded that the Article 48-A One of the Election Act be implemented in letter and spirit and those not believing in the finality of the Holy Prophet be excluded from the list of Muslim voters. Those attending the moot included Khwaja Moeenud din Mehboob Koreja, Allama Arif Wahidi, Syed Saqib Akbar, Hafiz Abdul Ghaffar Ropari, Maulana Abdul Ma’lik, Pir Safdar Husain Shah, Eng. Syed Osama Bukahri, Mirza Rasool Beg, Pir Ghulam Rasool Awaisi and others.