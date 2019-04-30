Govt may pass controversial LGBill in PA today

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led coalition government in Punjab is likely to table and pass the controversial Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2019 on Tuesday (today) and has summoned all its members in the house to avoid any embarrassment during the vote count.

The government has invited all its Punjab Assembly members for a breakfast at the assembly hall at 9am on Tuesday, sources told The News. It is likely that the government would try and pass the bill on a private members day against the norms.

The opposition parties have been accusing the government of bulldozing the opposition while approving the draft bill in the standing committee meeting, where it was allegedly unilaterally approved and not put forward for vote count in the presence of opposition members.

Earlier on Monday, the issue which led to the suspension of three opposition members by the deputy speaker on Friday could not be resolved despite the opposition members tendering unconditional apology to the deputy speaker Sardar Dost Mohammad Khan Mazari for misbehaviour of some of its members. The apology was tendered by PML-N leader Malik Mohammad Ahmad Khan before the speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi who was chairing the session at that time.

Speaking on a point of order, Malik Ahmad Khan told the chair that he offered unconditional apology on behalf the PML-N members accused of misconduct. But the speaker did not agree to entertain the apology and also rejected his proposal to constitute a house committee to look into and give suggestions to resolve the matter.

Malik Ahmad informed the speaker that he had also gone to the deputy speaker’s chamber to apologise on behalf his colleagues and it was decided in that meeting that he would also offer unconditional apology to the chair in the house. He formally requested the speaker to constitute a house committee to investigate what had actually happened in that issue.

But the speaker said that he could not do anything as the matter stood closed now. The speaker added that he had himself seen what happened in the House on that day.

Other opposition members tried in vain to convince the speaker for taking some steps to resolve the issue. Samiullah Khan of the PML-N said the chair should remain impartial in such matters and also give due respect to the members. He said it was also the responsibility of the chair to run the house in an impartial manner, adding that sadly, the chair had not been impartial on some issues.

Punjab Assembly unanimously adopted two resolutions condemning the recent act of terror in Sri Lanka and a controversial book being taught in O-Level syllabus having blasphemous contents. The resolution noted that in the book titled ‘Islam, beliefs and practices’ its author, Yasmin Malik, committed blatant blasphemy against the companions of Holy Prophet (SAW).

The resolution also lamented that several elements on the social media were committing blasphemy with impunity. It demanded the government take strict action against those responsible for such blasphemies since it was causing serious resentment among Muslims and also causing sectarian hatred.