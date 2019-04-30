Girl dies mysteriously in Islampura

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: A 20-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in Islampura Monday. The body was removed to the morgue for autopsy. She has been identified as Mehwish. Police said she had eaten some poisonous substance which resulted in her death. The family of deceased refused to initiate any legal action.
LAHORE: A 20-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in Islampura Monday. The body was removed to the morgue for autopsy. She has been identified as Mehwish. Police said she had eaten some poisonous substance which resulted in her death. The family of deceased refused to initiate any legal action.