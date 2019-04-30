close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Girl dies mysteriously in Islampura

National

April 30, 2019

LAHORE: A 20-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances in Islampura Monday. The body was removed to the morgue for autopsy. She has been identified as Mehwish. Police said she had eaten some poisonous substance which resulted in her death. The family of deceased refused to initiate any legal action.

