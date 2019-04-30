Three killed in road accident

LAHORE: Three persons were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in Defence Phase-5 Monday night. The injured victims have been shifted to a hospital where the condition of three persons was stated to be critical. A police official said a Toyota Hilux (KW-4399) had turned upside down due speeding and as a result three persons died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and started rescue operation. Police also reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is under way.