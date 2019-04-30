close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

Three killed in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

LAHORE: Three persons were killed and seven others injured in a road accident in Defence Phase-5 Monday night. The injured victims have been shifted to a hospital where the condition of three persons was stated to be critical. A police official said a Toyota Hilux (KW-4399) had turned upside down due speeding and as a result three persons died on the spot while seven others sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and started rescue operation. Police also reached the scene and collected evidence. Further investigation is under way.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan