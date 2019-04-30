JI against putting madrassas under education ministry

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has rejected the decision to put madrassas under the education ministry and said it would add more chaos to the already panicky situation and poor performance being witnessed in the educational institutions across the country. JI’s naib ameer Liaqat Baloch while responding to the decision announced by ISPR Director General Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in his press conference Monday; said it was admission of failure of political government that it was not capable of taking such vital decisions regarding seminaries and national security issues. He said education ministry badly failed in maintaining any standard of education in the institutions it had been running across the country, where cheating, dropouts, failures and corruption reigned supreme. He asked Prime Minister Imran Khan not to hide behind such decisions, and should come forward to take the nation into confidence on key matters. The premier should explain the stance of his democratically-elected government on such issues, he added.