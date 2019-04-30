Man shot dead over enmity

SIALKOT: A man was shot dead by five accused over an old enmity near Bhadal village in the limits of Sadr police station on Monday. According to the police, Rashid Mehmood, his father Arshad Mehmood and brothers Nasir Mehmood and Ishrat Mehmood were on way when five accused Babar, Awais, Adnan, Kamran and Moonis stopped their car near the village. The accused persons pulled Arshad Mehmood out of the car and took him to a nearby field where they shot at and injured him. The injured man died on way to a hospital. The police have registered a murder case against the accused persons and started investigation.

Child assaulted: An eight-year-old child was sexually assaulted by a man at Chuhar Munda village in the limits of Qila Kallerwala police station on Monday. According to the police, accused Shahzad had seduced Zain by offering money and toys. The accused took the child to a deserted house where he sexually assaulted him. The police after registering a case have arrested the accused and started investigation.

WHEELIE DOERS ARRESTED: The police arrested nine persons for doing wheelie here. Sadr police arrested Usman, Qadeer, Mohsin and Mukhtar from Bheko Chhore village and Sabzpir police arrested Yasir, Mujahid, Awais, Ali and their one accomplice from Sabzpir Morr. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused persons.