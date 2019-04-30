Make-A-Wish children ring bell at PSX

KARACHI: To mark World Wish day, Make-A-Wish Pakistan children visited Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and started day’s activities by ringing the opening bell.

Ishtiaq Baig, Founder Make-A-Wish Pakistan, accompanied the children and thanked Richard Morin, CEO PSX, his team and Sulaiman Mehdi, Chairman PSX Board, for PSX support to MAW foundation and the hospitality extended to the wish children, says a press release.

Richard Morin, CEO PSX, lauded the work of Make-A-Wish Pakistan for fulfilling the wishes of children and said that it was an honour for PSX to have the MAW children at the Stock Exchange. Richard Morin distributed gifts among the children.

As per previous practice of PSX, usually VIPs are invited to ring the bell, however, it’s unique that critically ill children of Make-A-Wish were invited to ring the bell. Surprisingly, after ringing the bell the index opened on a positive note of 300 points plus. Make-A-Wish Pakistan is an affiliate member of Make-A-Wish Int’l USA, dedicated the grant the wishes of the critically ill children, and Make-A-Wish is celebrating world wish day globally.