British envoy hopes English cricket team to visit Pakistan soon

ISLAMABAD: British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder said that English cricket team will be visiting Pakistan soon.

The DHC, posted in Islamabad maintained that cricket is shared love for both countries. He has expressed the hope that one day soon, “I can welcome the English cricket team back to Pakistan too.”

He was talking on the occasion of conclusion of world prestigious Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) cricket team a two-week tour of Pakistan. During their visit they played several matches around the country, including in Islamabad, Lahore and Abbottabad. They played against several military teams, including the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Cricket Team in Abbottabad, the Army X Corps Young Officers in Islamabad, and the Pak Army IV Corps team in Lahore.

The Sandhurst team also played the British Council’s DOSTI team at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore and the British High Commission team in Saidpur in Islamabad.

According to the British High Commission the DOSTI programme aims to create a difference by breaking social barriers to promote community engagement by making sports an integral part of the youth in Karachi. It facilitates youth development in select locations in Karachi by working through schools, local sports clubs, civil society partners and other stakeholders to engage both in-school and out of school youth in activities that promote intergroup understanding and interaction.

The programme uses national and local resources as well as UK expertise to build capacity of partners and participants. The RMAS cricket team fully supported the initiatives of the UK Government and witnessed first-hand the impact they created.

British Deputy High Commissioner Richard Crowder said, “I am delighted that we could welcome the cricket team of the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, only a month before the Cricket World Cup is hosted in England and Wales.

The morning which the team spent with participants from the British Council’s DOSTI programme was particularly important. I am pleased that we were able to demonstrate the power of sport to help young people in Pakistan unleash their potential. DOSTI stands for friendship, something which defines the relationship between our two countries. It has been a pleasure to see the Sandhurst team tour Pakistan as cricket is a shared love for our two countries. And I hope one day soon I can welcome the English cricket team back to Pakistan too.”