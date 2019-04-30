MPs panel for cotton support price to boost production

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security and Research Monday asked the food ministry to take up the issue of support price for cotton crop with the government, as farmers were switching to other crops due its high cost of production.

The committee that met here with the Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah in the chair called for measures to ensure that the cost of production of cotton was covered and that growers got a reasonable profit on cotton cultivation in Pakistan.

The committee directed the Ministry of National Food Security and Research to take up this matter with the Ministry of Commerce so as to ensure that the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) facilitated local growers and delivered a fair price.

Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah said cotton was Pakistan’s main cash crop and the good point of the growers is that they would like the government to fix a minimum support price dividend to the cost of production and if the prices fall below that level the government should intervene to safeguard the interest of the growers.

Discussing the colossal damage incurred to the wheat crop due to the recent rains and hail, the committee recommended that the federal and provincial governments must take notice of this damage and must come up with a comprehensive compensation package for wheat growers.

Regarding fertilizer availability for the Kharif 2019 season, the committee was informed that the ministry had access of total availability of fertilizer. Similarly the committee was briefed on the current water inflow situation and told that there was surplus water that would be enough to cater to both Kharif and Rabbi Seasons in 2019.

In relation to the production of vegetable oil, the committee recommended formulation of an oil policy to protect both the grower and the miller from loss. Cotton is the mainstay of Pakistani economy and lifeline of textile industry and then exports of the country, but over the last several years its production is declining.

According to Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association (PCGA) latest data, by 15 April 2019, cotton production was recorded at 10.77 million bales against 11.58 million bales in corresponding period of last year depicting a decline of 6.94 percent.

It is worth mentioning that the government for the next season had targeted to increase cotton production and to 15 million bales. Once the cotton production is low, it will contract its exports, and resultantly a serious crisis of balance of Payment could occur, a phenomenon when a country is unable to attract sufficient foreign exchange through exports and investment to pay for imports, loan repayments and disinvestment, economists believe.