Special report issued

Food Authority says spices factories still using China salt

bY Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Authority on Monday issued a special report on spices industries of the province.

As per the report, the KP Food Authority with a mandate to ensure food safety and hygiene standards in open and local spices business raided local small-scale grinding and process units from time to time.

“A total number of 247 processing units have been inspected 449 times in Peshawar, Bannu, Swat, Mardan, Kohat, Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan,” it read. The report stated that adulteration of wheat straw, rice husk, rancid oil, local substandard colours, china salt were found in spices industries.

“Poor premises and personal hygiene of the food handlers and unavailability of medical fitness certificates of the workers were also observed,” the report revealed.According to the report, misbranding and no proper labelling, improper cleaning of raw material and use of old rusted machinery are the major reasons of low-quality products.

“No proper storage after and before of production and improper pest control inside premises were the observations of the inspection teams. Most of the spices factories grinding on the open ground which is totally against food safety standards,” it explained.

The report recommends that proper product formulation and composition, control and check on raw material, ensure traceability and product blending should be introduced to cope with adulteration.