close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

9 injured in firing incidents

National

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2019

RAWALPINDI: At least 9 people were wounded in two different firing incidents in the jurisdictions of Sadiqabad and Nasirabad police stations, police said. In first incident, 5 people sustained multiple bullet injuries when a Franch of Pakistani origin opened fire at his opponent in Sadiqabad. The attacker identified as Muqaddar Hussain, escaped towards Islamabad International Airport after gun shooting to leave for France, police said adding that he had reserved his seat for France this evening. In another incident, an unidentified bike riding gunman, targeting a person in Nasirabad, started shooting and sped away after hurting four people.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan