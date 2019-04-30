9 injured in firing incidents

RAWALPINDI: At least 9 people were wounded in two different firing incidents in the jurisdictions of Sadiqabad and Nasirabad police stations, police said. In first incident, 5 people sustained multiple bullet injuries when a Franch of Pakistani origin opened fire at his opponent in Sadiqabad. The attacker identified as Muqaddar Hussain, escaped towards Islamabad International Airport after gun shooting to leave for France, police said adding that he had reserved his seat for France this evening. In another incident, an unidentified bike riding gunman, targeting a person in Nasirabad, started shooting and sped away after hurting four people.