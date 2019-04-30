Security personnel martyred as check-post attacked in N Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: A security personnel was martyred when a check-post came under attack here on Monday. According to details, terrorists attacked a security check- post in Datta Khel of district North Waziristan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). One security personnel was martyred in the attack and extremists fled the scene. The security forces cordoned off the area after the attack and conducted search operation, but the assailants managed to escape.-