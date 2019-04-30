Ogra recommends Rs14.38 per litre increase in petrol price

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) has suggested the government to increase petrol price by Rs14.38 per litre and diesel by Rs4.89 per litre for May, 2019.

Besides, the Authority also recommended increasing kerosene price by Rs7.46 per litre and light diesel oil (LDO) by Rs6.41 per litre. Ogra had suggested this to the federal government in a summary which it forwarded to the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) on Monday and that would be then sent to the Finance Ministry.

If the government accepts this recommendation, petrol price will go up from

the existing Rs98.88 per litre to 113.26 per litre, HSD price will increase to Rs122.32 per litre from the current Rs117.43 a litre, kerosene price will increase from Rs89.31 to Rs96.77 per litre and LDO price will be up from Rs80.53 per litre to Rs86.94 per litre.

As the country is facing revenue shortfall, it could go for increasing the prices. Besides, petroleum products are among the major revenue sources for the government. It is worth mentioning that in first half of the outgoing fiscal, the government has already faced shortfall of Rs75 billion under this head. The government will take the final decision on the Ogra’s recommendations today (Tuesday).