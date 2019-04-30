Ramzan Mills, Ashiana cases: Shahbaz exempted from personal appearance till May 11

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday granted exemption to opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif from court appearance in Ramzan Sugar Mills and Aashiana Housing case till May 11. The PML-N president, through his counsel Amjad Parvez, submitted before the court that he should be granted exemption from court proceedings for being out of the country for medical treatment. Medical reports of Shahbaz were also submitted in the court.

Earlier, the court had granted exemption to Shahbaz for one day but on Monday he was exempted till May 11. Meanwhile, Hamza Shahbaz appeared before the court in Ramzan Sugar mills case. In this case, the court adjourned the hearing till May 11 as the judge concerned was on leave. In February, NAB had filed reference in Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shahbaz. After the hearing, Hamza told the media the incumbent government had no ability to control inflation. The government ministers were doing nothing except criticising PML-N leaders, he added.

Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly said that inflation had increased ahead of the holy month of Ramzan. The government is going to change local government system which is an unreasonable move. Criticising National Accountability Bureau, Hamza said why NAB not taking action in Peshawar. Is NAB sleeping over there, Hamza questioned. Hamza Shahbaz said PTI government had failed in running the country. "When people turn to the government they see ministers blaming each other, crying about the past. They have no roadmap," he added. Hamza warned of external and internal challenges to Pakistan, stating that Prime Minister Imran Khan's only agenda was to get after the opposition. "Countries face tough times but the situations improves if there are capable people in the government,” he added.

The PML-N leader said his party did not want to topple the government in Punjab but stressed promises made by the government to the people needed to be fulfilled.