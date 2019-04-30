As summer strikes

Mercury levels are soaring in Pakistan, and being out in the sweltering heat can result in a heat stroke which can be extremely harmful and even fatal. Symptoms of heat stroke can include high body temperature, headache, dizziness, lack of sweating despite the heat, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, rapid breathing, confusion, disorientation and unconsciousness.

The most important measures to prevent heat strokes are to avoid becoming dehydrated and to avoid strenuous activities in hot and humid weather. Drink plenty of fluids even when not thirsty. Staying hydrated will help your body sweat and maintain a normal body temperature.

Avoid tea and coffee as they dehydrate the body. Always carry water while travelling. Take cool showers or baths, especially before sleeping. Wear lightweight and light-coloured clothes.

Keep windows and curtains closed during the day, but open windows at night when the temperature has dropped. Seek medical help if symptoms such as breathlessness, chest pain, confusion, weakness, dizziness or cramps persist and don’t go away.

Syed Shaheer Ahmed

Karachi