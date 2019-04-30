Hales withdrawn from England World Cup squad

LONDON: England batsman Alex Hales will not feature at the World Cup after being withdrawn from all international squads following an off-field incident not related to cricket, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Monday.

Hales was included in the 15-man preliminary World Cup squad for the tournament in England and Wales but it emerged last week that he had been sanctioned under the ECB’s disciplinary policy for a second time.

A report in the Guardian newspaper said the hard-hitting batsman was serving a ban from cricket for recreational drug use. A spokesman for Hales on Friday confirmed the Nottinghamshire batsman had been suspended “following an off-field incident last year”. An ECB statement on Monday said: “Alex Hales has been withdrawn from all England squads ahead of the international season.” Hales’s latest misdemeanour comes just a few months after he was suspended and fined by the ECB for his part in a street brawl in Bristol also involving Ben Stokes in September 2017.

The 30-year-old has been stood down from this Friday’s one-off one-day international against Ireland in Malahide, the upcoming limited-overs matches against Pakistan and the World Cup.