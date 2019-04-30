Wasim not discounting Amir

KARACHI: Legendary paceman Wasim Akram cautioned against discounting Mohammad Amir ahead of next month’s World Cup, saying Pakistan’s pace spearhead would return to form following a disappointing string of performances at the crease.

The 27-year-old Amir was left off Pakistan’s preliminary World Cup squad but has a chance to force his way back into the final 15 if he does well in the five-match one-day international series against England starting from May 8.

All teams have until May 23 to change their World Cup squads. Missing the upcoming World Cup would likely serve as another crippling setback for the young bowler’s career after he missed the tournament in both 2011 and 2015 due to an embarrassing five-year ban over match fixing. Since returning to competition, Amir has fallen into a rut after guiding Pakistan in a dramatic win over India in the Champions trophy final in June 2017 — with just four wickets in 14 matches.

However, Wasim said he still believed Amir could stage a comeback. “We can’t discount Amir from the World Cup,” Wasim told AFP. “Amir would have been my first choice for the World Cup considering English conditions where he performs well.”