Sharma fined for hitting stumps

KOLKATA: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was Monday docked 15 per cent of his match fee for hitting the stumps with his bat following his dismissal in a highly charged Indian Premier League game.

The India batsman smashed three boundaries before being adjudged lbw in Mumbai’s mammoth chase of 233 against Kolkata Knight Riders, and vented his frustration on the stumps at the non-striker’s end on Sunday. Sharma, who has led Mumbai to three IPL titles, believed he had edged the incoming delivery from paceman Harry Gurney and reviewed the umpire’s call. But the ‘snickometer’ technology, which analyses noise, suggested the ball missed the bat and the decision was upheld, with a dejected Sharma having words with the umpire as well as hitting the stumps. Mumbai lost the match by 34 runs despite a 34-ball 91 by Hardik Pandya at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. The world’s most popular Twenty20 league ends on May 12 with the final in Hyderabad.