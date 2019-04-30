Six killed in Burkina Faso church attack

OUAGADOUGOU: Six people including a pastor have been killed in an attack on a Christian church in northern Burkina Faso.The violence took place on Sunday in the village of Silgadji, not far from the volatile border with Mali. Urbain Kabore, the communications director for the Sahel region of Burkina Faso, said the victims were killed after Sunday services.There was no immediate claim of responsibility. Authorities said in a separate incident in the east of Burkina Faso, five teachers were shot dead on Friday.