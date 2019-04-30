Indonesia set to move capital away from Jakarta

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JAKARTA: Indonesian president Joko Widodo has approved a long-term plan for the government to abandon overcrowded Jakarta and move to a new capital.Planning minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said Widodo decided at a special Cabinet meeting on Monday to move the capital outside of Indonesia’s most populous island, Java.
The site for a new capital has not been announced but Palangkaraya on the island of Borneo has often been rumoured as the favoured location. Brodjonegoro said a new capital would require an area of 30,000 to 40,000 hectares and have a population of up to 1.5 million. Jakarta has a population of about 30 million in its greater metropolitan area.
