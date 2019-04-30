close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
P
Pa
April 30, 2019

Indonesia set to move capital away from Jakarta

World

P
Pa
April 30, 2019

JAKARTA: Indonesian president Joko Widodo has approved a long-term plan for the government to abandon overcrowded Jakarta and move to a new capital.Planning minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said Widodo decided at a special Cabinet meeting on Monday to move the capital outside of Indonesia’s most populous island, Java.

The site for a new capital has not been announced but Palangkaraya on the island of Borneo has often been rumoured as the favoured location. Brodjonegoro said a new capital would require an area of 30,000 to 40,000 hectares and have a population of up to 1.5 million. Jakarta has a population of about 30 million in its greater metropolitan area.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World