Man charged with harassing MPs

LONDON: Detectives investigating the harassment of MPs have charged a 63-year-old man.Robert Vidler, of Vaughan Road, Harrow, north-west London, is accused of five counts ofharassment without violence and three counts of sending an offsive/indecent/obscene/menacing message.

He was charged on Friday and released on bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on May 24, the Metropolitan Police said. Vidler was arrested on January 27 as part of an investigation into malicious communications received by a number of MPs’ offices.The Metropolitan Police would not say which MPs had been affected.