90pc boycott 4th phase of Indian polls in held Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: People overwhelmingly boycotted the fourth phase of Indian parliamentary elections in Indian occupied Kashmir on Monday, as 90 per cent of voters stayed away from the polling process.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the polling began at 07:00am and ended at 4:00pm for the Islamabad constituency of Lok Sabha (lower house of Indian parliament).Less than two per cent votes were cast in Devsar, Kulgam and Homeshalibugh areas, while the polling was marked by complete shutdown in the entire poll-bound Kulgam district. Call for the boycott and strike was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership.

Meanwhile, several youths were injured when Indian troops fired pellets and teargas shells during protests against the poll drama enacted by India in the name of parliamentary elections in different areas of Kulgam district. Hundreds of people, mostly youths, raised pro-freedom, anti-India and anti-election slogans, and marched towards the polling stations set up in school buildings in Qaimoh, Bugam and Kujjar areas of Kulgam and pelted stones on the polling staff.

The troop resorted to baton-charge and fired teargas shells but the protesters did not budge, following which the forces opened pellet fire directly on the protesting youths, as a result a number of protesters were injured.