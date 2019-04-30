close
Tue Apr 30, 2019
Newsdesk
April 30, 2019

Pakistan, US discuss regional security

Top Story

Newsdesk
April 30, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have agreed to remain engaged in the context of Afghan peace process and strengthening of bilateral ties, Radio Pakistan reported.

The understanding came during delegation level talks between the two sides at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, here on Monday.

The talks were led by Ambassador Aftab Khokher, Additional Secretary (Americas) from Pakistan’s side. Senior officials from Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defence as well as Pakistan’s Ambassador to Kabul were also present. US Secretary of State’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad and

Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells represented the US team that also included an inter-agency delegation.

The two sides reviewed recent developments regarding the Afghan peace process.Pakistan reiterated its support for intra-Afghan dialogue, which is vital to move the process forward.

