Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is likely to affect upper parts of the country tonight and may persist during the next 2-3 days. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in south Punjab and Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/ rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Rainfall was observed in Chitral only. Monday’s highest temperature was recorded at Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Moen-jo-daro, Chhor, Rahim Yar Khan, Rohri, Mithi and Larkana where mercury reached 44°C.