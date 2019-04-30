Dr. Baig, Muneer inaugurate ICCMC Complex in Houston

HOUSTON: Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Sr. Vice President FPCCI and leader of FPCCI delegation to Houston inaugurated the ICCMC multi sports complex in Houston along with S.M.Munner. At the ceremony, KP George, Country Judge Fort Bend County welcomed the delegation to Houston and briefed them about the fast growing economy of the county.

Baig highlighted the potential of investment in Pakistan in the government’s priority sectors including tourism, IT and low cost housing. He also highlighted the opportunities available for establishment of the industries in SEZs under CPEC including relocation of industries from abroad to benefit from low wages of the skilled workers in Pakistan. He also referred to the better law and order situation, improved energy supply and initiatives of the PTI’s government to encourage investments, allowing upto 20 years tax exemptions for the industries and SEZs.

S.M.Munner on this occasion, praised PM Imran Khan for his fight against corruption and appreciated the recent change in the cabinet for better economic performance. County Judge KP George Country Judge Fort Bend County, also addressed the gathering and welcomed the Pakistani businessmen to Houston.

Ikhtiar Baig also met Charles Foster Chairman AmPak BDF Houston and discussed way and means to encourage the bilateral trade and investment between US and Pakistan. Charles Foster promised to assure their full cooperation and to visit Pakistan soon. The ceremony was also attended by Noor Ahmed Khan VP FPCCI, Navaid Bukhari, Nawaid Isa, Nasser Wajahat, Turab Shah & Maqsood Naz.