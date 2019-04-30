Make-A-Wish children ring PSX bell

KARACHI: To mark the World Wish Day, Make-A-Wish Pakistan children visited the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and started the day’s activities by ringing the opening bell.

Usually dignitaries are invited to ring the PSX bell, but they especially granted the wish of the critically ill children of the Make-A-Wish by inviting them to ring the bell. Surprisingly, after ringing the bell the index opened on a positive note of 300 points plus. The Make-A-Wish Pakistan is an affiliate of the Make-A-Wish International USA, dedicated to granting the wishes of the critically ill children.

Ishtiaq Baig, Founder Make-A-Wish Pakistan, accompanied the children and thanked Richard Morin, CEO PSX, his team and Sulaiman Mehdi, Chairman PSX board, for their support to the MAW Foundation, and the hospitality extended to the children. Richard Morin, CEO PSX, appreciated the work of Make-A-Wish Pakistan for fulfilling the wishes of children, and said it is a privilege for the PSX to host the MAW children. Richard Morin also distributed gifts to the children.