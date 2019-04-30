19 subsidised items to be provided at Ramazan bazaars in Lahore

LAHORE: Along with provision of subsidised 19 items on Green Channel Stalls being set up in 30 Ramazan bazaars of the provincial capital, the district administration Lahore has involved 29 national and multinational companies to establish their stalls to sell their items on meager and controlled rates as compared to the open market to provide relief to the masses.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed chaired a meeting for the establishment of stalls of national and multinational companies. The meeting was held on here Monday at Nadir Hall. Representatives of national and multinational companies, Assistant Commissioner HQ and DO Food (MCL) attended the meeting.

DC Ms Saleha Saeed said citizens could purchase fruit, vegetables and other items on controlled and subsidised rates. While ensuring representatives of the companies, the DC said District Administration would protect and look after their items at night time and she also asked them to bring their best quality items on stalls and these items should not be expired.

“The companies will sell their items on discount rates which are as following: Sufi Beverage 15pc, Lifestyle International 15pc, Aftab Qarshi 20 pc, Qarshi Industries 10 pc, Gourmet Foods 10 pc, Mazan Beverage 10 pc, Vital Group 8 pc, Shezan International 10 pc, White Industries 20 pc, Uppal Pharma 15 pc, Kissan oil 10 pc, Versatile Herbal Pharma 15 pc, Hamdard Pakistan 10 pc, Sweba Unani Industry 20 pc, Marhaba Laboratories 15 pc, Habib Oil 5 pc, RC Cola 10 pc, Kashmir Banaspathi 12 pc, Dewan Foods 10 pc, Six-B Foods Industries 20 pc, Mustaq Herbal Pharma 15 pc, Smart Foods 15 pc, Al Hilal Industries 10 pc, Orange Foods 15 pc, Mitchells Food 10 pc, Nestle Pakistan Ltd 10 pc, and Sufi Frozen Food 20 pc.