Three-day national competition concludes at GIK

SWABI: A three-day national design, build and flying competition at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan (GIK) Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology concluded here on Monday.

It was organized in collaboration with the STEM Careers Programme, a project of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The STEM Careers project encourages talented students of the country to come forward and play their due role in achieving technological breakthroughs.

Prof Dr Masroor Ikram, Director Academics, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences (PIEAS), Islamabad and head of STEM Careers project, was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony. Nosherwan Arshad, AIAA's president said that after shortlisting 18 teams participated in the competition.

Prof Masroor said the competition provided a golden opportunity to young engineers of different universities to design, build and fly their remote control aircrafts, display their skills, test knowledge and practical work. "The STEM project is basically aimed to discover the youth hidden talent and support competent students," he said.

Prof Dr. S M Ahmad, Dean Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Dr Shoaib Salamat, Wing Commander Yasir Mahmood, Coordinator for the competition also spoke.The team of College of Aeronautical Engineering, Risalpur stood first, NED Karachi second and GIK Institute got third position. The top team got a reward of Rs 80,000, second Rs 60,000 and third Rs45,000. There were also two consolation awards of Rs22500 each, given to teams of the Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro and GIK Institute. Prof Masroor gave away prizes to winners and certificates to participating teams.