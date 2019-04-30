Judicial Complex employees demand allowances

PESHAWAR: Employees of the Federal Judicial Complex, Hayatabad staged a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Monday to protest against the non-provision of special allowance to them.

Led by the representatives, the protestors carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands marched on the road, urging the government to take practical steps for the acceptance of their demands.

The speakers recalled that the National Judicial Policy Committee in its meeting had decided to provide judicial, utility and special allowances to them but the employees of federal courts and tribunals were ignored. They said when the employees took up the cases in the superior courts, all the high courts of the four provinces ordered provision of the same facilities to the employees of the federal courts.