LDA approves plan for tallest building in city

LAHORE: In line with the vision of the Prime Minister for encouraging construction of high-rises to save precious land, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Monday gave a go-ahead for construction of the tallest building in the City at Finance and Trade Centre in Johar Town.

Officials said the 500 feet high-rise building would be constructed on a 44-kanal and would house a hotel of an international chain. It will comprise of 45 floors, including three basements. They said that LDA had approved the building plan for construction of this structure. Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi and Additional Director General Housing Zarif Iqbal Satti handed over the approved plan to the representatives of a group that is constructor and financier of the project.

Environment Protection Agency and Traffic Engineering and Transportation Planning Agency have already issued NOC for construction of this building, officials said adding grey water treatment plant would be installed in this building and the treated water would be used for chillers.