Classes in Balakot girls’ college to start in June

MANSEHRA: The classes in the lone Girls Degree College Balakot would begin in the current academic session as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is set to appoint teachers and other staff. "The government has sanctioned teachers posts and other vacancies for the newly constructed girls' degree college. The classes would start from June this year," MPA Ahmad Hussain Shah told a gathering held in connection with the launching of a book in Balakot on Monday.

He said that people of Balakot were without appropriate health care services when the civil hospital was destroyed in the October 8, 2005, devastating earthquake. The lawmaker said that rural health centre construction in Hassa area was in its final stage and the patients would be able to get medical treatment there. He said that a library and two cricket stadiums would be built in Balakot and process to acquire land for those schemes was in the final stage. "The youngsters are our future and it is our prime duty to provide them such facilities where they could continue healthy activities," he said.