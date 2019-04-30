Opposition leaders talk of democracy when courts summon them: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan Monday charged that leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party start talking about the Constitution, democracy and public when the hearing of cases against them was held in courts.

Reacting to the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s news conference, she wished it would have been nice, if the PML-N parliamentary party had asked the Leader of Opposition about TTs and accounts of ‘papar walas’ and vendors.

She told Bilawal that when he was one-year-old, the cases against his father Asif Zardari, were filed by one whom he meets in jail — an obvious reference to ex-PM Nawaz Sharif. The ideological party of Shaheed Bhutto, she contended, had been ‘martyred’ on account of its leaders’ corruption.

“The belly and pocket of people is empty because you have buried ideology and adopted the theory of personal interests and business,” she alleged. Even today, she noted, Nawaz was concerned about his health instead of thinking about the health of people.

Dr. Awan asked under what justification, Shahbaz Sharif was talking about the difficulties of people and their issues while enjoying life in London. By voting Imran Khan to power as prime minister, she claimed people had rejected hereditary politics.