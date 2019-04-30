Ajoka to mark Madeeha’s first death anniversary today

LAHORE: Ajoka Theatre will mark the first death anniversary of its founding director Madeeha Gauhar with tribute programme entitled “Resolutely Remembering Madeeha” today (Tuesday) here at Alhamra Arts Council. The programme includes theatrical performance of Madeeha Gauhar’s acclaimed play “Barri”, documentary screening and stimulating Qawwali performance.