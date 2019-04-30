Afghan Peace Jirga begins with 3,200 delegates in attendance

KABUL: The Grand Consultative Jirga on Peace started on Monday though it has been boycotted by many mainstream political parties and election tickets. Addressing the inauguration of the Jirga, President Ghani’s Special Envoy Umer Daudzai said at least 3,200 delegates and 300 guests have attended the event.

“Mr. President, I assure you that every district has delegates in the Jirga,” Daudzai said. “We also asked the Taliban to not stop people and delegates from attending the Jirga. We thank the Taliban for listening to our call and we call on them to listen to the message of Jirga delegates.”

Daudzai said delegates from Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan have also attended the Peace Jirga. He added that the Peace Jirga was organized in at least 40 days. Addressing the event, President Ashraf Ghani said the Jirga will also seek ways to end war and violence in the country and that the delegates hope to find Afghanistan’s pathway for at least one century.

“It is a pride and exciting to see that 3,200 elected delegates have gathered under one dignified umbrella from across Afghanistan to determine the framework of talks with the Taliban,” Ghani said. He said the families of both sides — the Afghan government and the Taliban – have paid the price for war and that he sees himself responsible to end the suffering.“The four days of the Jirga will prove that you, the elected delegates of the nation, are the symbol of power,” he said.