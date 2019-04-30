Indian elections: Complete shutdown in Kulgam

ISLAMABAD: A complete shutdown is being observed in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district in Indian occupied Kashmir today, in the wake of the fourth phase of India’s parliamentary elections on Islamabad’s Lok Sabha seat. According to the Kashmir Media Service, all business establishments remain closed while traffic is off the roads. Restrictions have been enforced in the name of security measures in Kulgam during the second leg of three-phased election on Islamabad’s Lok Sabha seat.

Mobile internet services have been suspended in the south Kashmir areas. Train services between Baramulla and Banihal have also been cancelled for the day. Meanwhile clashes erupted on Monday between youth and Indian forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district where polling is scheduled for Islamabad’s Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, youths pelted stones at Indian troops stationed at Government Higher Secondary School, Qoimoh, to protect polling staff. The troops fired teargas shells to quell the stone-pelting youth.

Clashes also erupted between youth and forces in Bugam village of the district. Youth threw stones at the guarding troops at Government Higher Secondary School Bugam where five polling booths have been set up. The troops used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the youth.

Out of 3444 electors eligible for vote at five polling stations in Bugam, no vote was cast till filing of the report while at 12 polling stations in Qoimoh, Redwani and Khudwani only 6 votes were cast. The clashes were going on in the area when this report was filed. It is worth mentioning here that the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a poll boycott and strike in Kulgam district.