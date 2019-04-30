SBP march into final of Patron’s Trophy Grade II

ISLAMABAD: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) finished off Navy inside two days beating them by an innings and 172 runs at the Diamond Ground here Monday to march into the final of the Patron’s Trophy Grade II.

SBP declared their first innings close after losing Saad Ali (77) during two-delivery proceedings adding one more runs to their overnight total.

SBP then set 388-run target for Navy to avoid innings defeat. Navy, however, managed to survive for just 49.5 overs and were bowled out for 213 runs.Hamza Ghanchi (37), Latif Junaid (37) and Waseem Ahmed (35) were the only notable run-getters for Navy in their second innings.

Again the left-arm pacer from Peshawar Taj Wali (4-42) was the pick of bowlers for SBP as he returned with the match figures of 8-54. Pacer Mohammad Ilyas (8-56) also bowled brilliantly helping his team win the semi-final inside two days.

In the other semi-final played between Higher Education Commission and Sabir’s Poultry at the Pindi Stadium on Monday, HEC resumed their innings at overnight score of 42-1 and finished at 352-8 in 83 overs.

Hammad Butt hit 27 fours in his 214-ball 172. He added 185 runs for the second wicket with Mohammad Faiq, who scored 79 off 90 balls with 11 fours. For Sabir’s Poultry, Nisar Ahmed took 5-112. In reply, Sabir’s Poultry were 37 for no loss in five overs when stumps were drawn for the day.

Scores in brief: Navy 52 all out in 15.2 overs (Waseem Ahmed 17, Israr Aslam 15; Mohammad Ilyas 5-29, Taj Wali 4-12) and 213 all out in 49.5 overs (Hamza Ghanchi 37, Latif Juniad 37, Waseem Ahmed 35; Taj Wali 4-42, Mohammad Ilyas 2-27). State Bank 437-5 in 69.2 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 157, Saad Ali 77, Rohil Nazir 75, Mohammad Nawaz 62; Latif Juniad 2-96).

At Pindi Stadium: Sabir’s Poultry 346 all out in 80.3 overs (Imran Nazir 100, Irfan Haider 65, Imran Dogar 59; Bilal Anwar 3-75, Asfand Mehran 2-67, Mamoon Riaz 2-84) and 37 for no loss in 5 overs. HEC 352-8 in 83 overs (Hammad Butt 172, Mohammad Faiq 79; Nisar Ahmad 5-112).