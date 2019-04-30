UAE spy suspect found ‘hanged’ in Turkish prison

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ANKARA: A suspected Emirati spy who was detained by Turkish authorities 10 days ago has killed himself in prison, a Turkish government source and state media said on Monday. The suspect was found dead in Silivri prison, on the outskirts of Istanbul, state news agency Anadolu reported. A Turkish justice ministry source confirmed the report to AFP. Istanbul prosecutor´s office later said the suspect was found hanged on Sunday.
