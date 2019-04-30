Zalmi hold women cricket coaching camp

LAHORE: Zalmi Foundation, with support of US Consulate Lahore & PCB, held a Young Women Cricket Coaching Camp on April 29 for Girls from the outskirts of KP & Punjab in NCA Lahore.In all 40 girls participated in this camp with coaching provided to the girls by NCA coaches. These 40 girls belong to the region of KP & Punjab and our passionate for the game of cricket.