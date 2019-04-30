Pak Ju-Jitsu team honoured

LAHORE: Indonesian Consul General Totok Prianamto hosted a reception in a bid to honour to Pakistan Ju-Jitsu team on the remarkable achievement in Ju-Jitsu World cup in Thailand.

During the informal address, the Consul General appreciated the display of the team-work of the players during the tournament.He said he will invite Indonesian athletes, coaches and organise friendship tournament and send Pakistani athletes for same purpose for building good relationships with each other.

On this occasion Associate secretary Pakistan Ju-jitsu Federation Tariq Ali expressed his views and said Ju-Jitsu Association is ready to promote Indonesia cultural programmes through sports.