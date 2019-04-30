Junior Age Group Punjab Pentathlon ends

LAHORE: Mishael Hayat with 697 points emerged winner in U-19 female biathle event of the first Junior Age Group Punjab Modern Pentathlon Championship which concluded at Nishtar Park Sports Complex here.

Hadia Qayyum with 501 points remained runner-up in this event. The title of U-17 female biathle event went to Moazama who secured 839 points. In the boys’ U-17 biathle event, Mohsin Raza demonstrated wonderful performances to grab top position with 836 points.

Punjab Minister for Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. She distributed prizes among the prominent performers of the event and appreciated the skills of young male and female players.

Mian Safdar Hussain Vice-President Pakistan Modern Pentathlon Federation (PMPF), Javed Chohan Chairman Planning and Development, Zafaryab Khan Vice-President PMPF and Ms Oksana Lyman Incharge Women Wing were also present on this occasion.